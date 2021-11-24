Kennesaw State University’s Division of University Advancement this month earned a top statewide award following a period of unprecedented fundraising success by the Division that has contributed significantly to the rapid growth and record enrollment for the university.
The Georgia Education Advancement Council presented the Overall Institutional Excellence in Advancement Award to KSU’s Division of University Advancement at the 2021 GEAC Annual Conference, held Nov. 16-18 in Young Harris. The award is presented to institutions demonstrating outstanding achievement and commitment to the field of higher education advancement.
“In just two years, we have made tremendous strides in our mission of supporting our university and its students. We have doubled our endowment to $100 million, which is breathtaking,” said Lance Burchett, vice president for University Advancement. “This recognition from GEAC is one that we all share. It would not have been possible without the partnership of our incredible donors, trustees and talented staff.”
Since 2019, the KSU Foundation has seen total fundraising from private sources skyrocket to more than $60 million, more than tripling any other two-year period in KSU history.
Over the past three years, the value of scholarships funded by the KSU Foundation has almost doubled. Student scholarship spending for 2021 is $3.3 million compared to $1.7 million in 2018. That translates to nearly 5% of KSU students — more than 2,000 people — earning a scholarship backed by the foundation in 2021.
Some fundraising highlights for Kennesaw State include:
Fundraising for FY21 reached 217% of University Advancement’s goals.
The number of proposals for grants of $50,000 or more has risen to 129 this year, compared to just 28 in FY18.
Major gifts are 107 this year, compared to 54 in FY18.
KSU’s administrative costs to raise a dollar have plummeted from 41-cents in FY19 to 15-cents in FY21.
“This is only the beginning,” Burchett said. “The future is bright at Kennesaw State University, and we are eager to see how the coming years will add to the institution’s rapidly growing success.”
