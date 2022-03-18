A Kennesaw State University researcher in the College of Science and Mathematics has an economical and ecologically sound method for cleaning contaminated soil and reducing its harmful effects: Grow some grass.
Associate professor of biology Sigurdur Greipsson recently finished four years of research under a $160,453 grant from the National Science Foundation that showed planting switchgrass, a tall perennial grass native to North America, can reduce lead contamination in soil.
The study, which measured lead levels at three sites in Georgia, including a former Superfund site near Cedartown and a pair of much-cleaner sites in the Atlanta area, has implications for several industries that rely on restoration of soil, including agriculture, healthcare and real estate.
“Clearly, cleaner soil is better for growing crops, and in the future, there will be more demand for agricultural soil to be clean and certified for production,” Greipsson said. “Our research has shown that switchgrass can help with that.”
According to Greipsson, reducing lead exposure from contaminated soil could also reduce healthcare costs for people living and playing on formerly contaminated land.
“Removing lead and other contaminants could make a piece of previously polluted land suitable for development and possibly improve nearby property values,” he said.
Additionally, agriculture on previously polluted land can also contribute to cleaner energy and reducing the pace of climate change, Greipsson said. His research showed that the nitrogen switchgrass adds to previously contaminated soil can aid the cultivation of crops like corn or soybeans, which are used to make biofuels that can contribute to ethanol production in the U.S.
“This is a simple, inexpensive solution to contaminated soil that can be deployed throughout the South, because switchgrass grows well in humid climates,” Greipsson said.
Greipsson said switchgrass grows without the help of fertilizer. The growth of switchgrass also plays to the renewed interest in “rewilding” certain areas — giving plots of formerly contaminated land back over to naturally occurring plants like switchgrass.
Greipsson has taught at KSU since 2008, focusing on general biology and restoration ecology, the umbrella under which his recent work falls. He has studied phytoextraction for more than 30 years and said the work will continue as people seek cleaner soils and greener spaces for habitation, recreation and agriculture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.