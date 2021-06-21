As a student, it wasn’t uncommon for Irish Horsey to look around and find herself as the only woman in a classroom full of construction management majors.
Now an assistant professor and interim chair of KSU’s Department of Construction Management, she uses her platform to demonstrate it doesn’t have to be that way.
Construction managers are similar to project managers in other industries, only specialized for the built environment, she added. It’s a discipline that calls for creativity and best suited for students who see themselves as problem solvers.
It's also a rapidly growing industry. However, having spent nearly 20 years in construction management for the public and private sectors before making the leap into academia, Horsey saw firsthand that women were disproportionately represented among the workforce. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, construction manager jobs are expected to grow by 8% by 2029. However, women made up about 10% of the overall construction workforce in 2018, and less than 44% of the professional and management sector, according to the National Association of Women in Construction.
To buck the trend, Horsey recently guided more than 25 students in establishing the Kennesaw Women in Construction, of which she serves as faculty advisor. The organization exists to help with recruitment and retention of women by creating an environment of “support and belonging” for those entering the industry, said KWIC president Madlyn Wright.
In recent months, the organization has hosted panel discussions involving women in the industry, community service events and networking opportunities.
With the success of KWIC, Horsey has expressed interest in helping other universities launch women-centric organizations of their own.
