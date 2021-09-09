Kennesaw State University computer science professor Tu Nguyen has been awarded a National Science Foundation grant to address the massive service demand placed on cellular networks.
The $174,971 NSF Computer and Information Science and Engineering Research Initiation Initiative award, also known as a “mini-CAREER” award, is a highly competitive grant specifically for early-career faculty members. Nguyen’s accepted proposal is titled: “Towards Robust RAN Slicing: Theories, Algorithms and Applications.” With the rapid growth of new services and internet applications, Radio Access Network slicing has become one of the most promising architectural technologies for the forthcoming 5G era.
According to Nguyen, RAN slicing allows physical infrastructure resources to be shared across many virtual networks. Each network is built on top of the underlying physical RAN and provides a set of services. This technology is key to unlocking new opportunities for the next generation of network systems.
Nguyen, who joined KSU’s College of Computing and Software Engineering in July 2021, plans to use the funding to explore new schemes and algorithms to address fundamental challenges in RAN slicing and will do so with a research team of graduate and undergraduate students. This proposed research will lay the foundation for his team’s overarching goal which is to develop fundamental mathematical tools, algorithms and principles to design smart, secure and self-organizing systems with applications to network systems.
Nguyen's team is currently working on additional projects involving cyber-physical manufacturing systems and quantum networks. Nguyen hopes this grant will serve as a springboard for future research and funding at KSU.
