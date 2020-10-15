Kennesaw State University’s Office of Admissions will offer a Virtual Open House Oct. 19-23, with online sessions from 4 to 7 p.m. each day.
The four-day event will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. The event is free and open to those interested in attending KSU.
The event will provide prospective students and their parents with feature presentations on academic majors, admissions requirements, on-campus housing, university dining, career planning, undergraduate research, KSU Journey Honors College, scholarships and financial aid.
Three different one-hour drop-in sessions will be streamed each day and participants can tune in to any or all sessions. Prospective students have the opportunity to learn about specific college majors or interest areas and hear from and ask questions of KSU staff to learn more about a desired field of study.
For more information or to register, visit admissions.kennesaw.edu/openhouse.
