Kennesaw State University has named Juliet Langman, an accomplished researcher with more than three decades of experience in academia, as dean of KSU’s Graduate College, effective July 1.
Langman joins KSU from the University of Texas at San Antonio, where she serves as senior associate dean and associate dean of graduate studies in the College of Education and Human Development. She also holds a faculty position as professor of applied linguistics in the Department of Bicultural-Bilingual Studies.
Beginning her work at UTSA in 1998, Langman’s leadership has improved graduate education across disciplines. She believes in focusing on collaborative decision-making, strategic student-centered growth in graduate education and bold visioning through partnership to improve graduate education.
Langman’s research interests focus on minority youth populations in multilingual settings. She enjoys exploring the intersection between language use, language learning, identity and academic development. Langman’s work has been published in multiple journals, books and encyclopedias, including Classroom Discourse and Language and Education.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in French from Georgetown University. She holds two degrees from Stanford University, a master’s degree in linguistics and a doctorate in language, literacy and culture.
Sheb True, associate vice provost for Global Engagement, Professional Education and Strategic Initiatives, has been serving as the interim dean of the Graduate College and will continue to serve in that role until July 1.
