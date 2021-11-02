Kennesaw State University has named Sumanth Yenduri, a computer scientist with two decades in academia, dean of the College of Computing and Software Engineering, effective Dec. 1.
Yenduri, who currently serves as interim dean, was named dean following a national search. Formerly, he served as chair and professor in the College’s Department of Software Engineering and Game Development.
During his time at KSU, Yenduri has secured philanthropic support for scholarships and external contracts, worked with the CCSE’s leadership team to update KSU’s R2 research roadmap, assisted in securing student success grants, and contributed to the 15% enrollment growth his College has enjoyed since Fall 2020.
“Dr. Yenduri has distinguished himself as a leader during his tenure as interim dean at Kennesaw State,” said Kathy Schwaig, interim president of KSU. “His leadership and commitment in expanding innovative research opportunities, collaborative community outreach, and technology industry partnerships will only enhance the College’s future academic excellence.”
Yenduri has held several leadership roles over the past decade at four institutions. Prior to joining KSU in 2019, he was a professor and chair of computer science at Southeast Missouri State University, where he oversaw the establishment of the “Cyber Range” for teaching and research that was inaugurated by the state’s governor in 2020. He also oversaw the approval of the first program-specific criteria for cybersecurity at the baccalaureate level and was instrumental in the department’s earning the distinction of ABET accreditation.
A prolific researcher, Yenduri has published more than 50 articles in various conferences and journals and has overseen approximately $1.7 million in grants, awards and contracts. He received the Butch Oustalet Distinguished Professorship Award for Research at the University of Southern Mississippi in 2010.
“Dr. Yenduri’s experience and commitment to a positive and inclusive scholarly environment that rewards excellence in teaching, research, and service will be of great value to Kennesaw State and the College,” said Ivan Pulinkala, KSU’s interim provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “I am confident that his leadership will expand industry partnerships, research opportunities, curricular development and a commitment to student success.”
In his role as dean, Yenduri will lead the development of the College’s strategic vision and serve as chief academic and administrative officer with the responsibility for managing the fiscal, infrastructure and human resources needs of CCSE. The dean will help promote inclusively excellent teaching, research, and service within the College and throughout the University. KSU’s College of Computing and Software Engineering enrolls nearly 4,250 students and has close to 100 faculty.
“I am honored and deeply appreciative of the opportunity to serve as the dean. Computing is central to the future of academia as we experience changing student needs, increasing workforce development needs, engaging our community, advancing research, and promoting diversity and inclusion,” Yenduri said. “It gives me immense pleasure to work with my colleagues to achieve our shared aspirations. I am passionately committed to working with faculty, staff, and students to realize the College's vision.”
Yenduri earned his doctoral degree in computer science and master’s degree in systems science from Louisiana State University.
