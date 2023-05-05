Kennesaw State University has named Hazem Rashed-Ali as dean of the College of Architecture and Construction Management, effective July 1.
Reporting to the provost, Rashed-Ali will be responsible for setting strategic, operational and financial direction for the College. He will guide the College’s efforts in cultivating excellence in curricula, academics, scholarship and research, while leading external fundraising efforts and furthering relationships within the architecture and construction management professional communities.
“Dr. Rashed-Ali’s background as a collaborative leader and strong background in teaching and scholarship aligns with KSU’s culture and student-focused mission,” said Ivan Pulinkala, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “I look forward to working with him to further enhance opportunities for students, faculty, and staff in the College of Architecture and Construction Management.”
Rashed-Ali currently serves as associate dean of research and innovation in the Huckabee College of Architecture at Texas Tech University. His research, which has been published in prominent national and international conferences and journals, focuses on sustainable architecture and urbanism with an emphasis on the design of high-performance, energy efficient and carbon neutral buildings and communities. He was recently recognized by the Architectural Research Centers Consortium for his service to the organization.
Prior to joining Texas Tech, Rashed-Ali spent 15 years at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) where he held several positions, including associate professor in the Department of Architecture and associate dean for research and graduate studies in the College of Architecture, Construction and Planning. While at UTSA, he received the University of Texas System Regents' Outstanding Teaching Award.
“I am excited to be joining the KSU family, and I look forward to leading the College of Architecture and Construction Management to the next phase of success and growth and to demonstrating the value the college, its faculty, students and staff offer to our professions, communities, and the university,” said Rashed-Ali.
Rashed-Ali holds a PhD in Architecture from Texas A&M University. He also has an M.S. in Architecture from Oxford Brookes University in the U.K. focusing on Energy Efficient Buildings, and a B.S. in Architecture from Ain Shams University in Egypt. He is a registered architect in Egypt.
