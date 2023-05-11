Kennesaw State University has named Karin Scarpinato as vice president for research, effective July 1.
Scarpinato currently serves as senior associate vice president for research at Florida Atlantic University.
In her current role overseeing the strategic planning and operations of the central Division of Research at FAU, Scarpinato has implemented initiatives resulting in research growth that has more than doubled, and developed and directed the Office of Postdoctoral Affairs.
As vice president for research at KSU, Scarpinato will serve as the chief research administrator responsible for the direction of all operations of the university’s Office of Research. She will lead all research endeavors within the university and serve as the chief operating officer of the KSU Research and Service Foundation. Scarpinato will report to the president and serve as a member of the cabinet.
“Dr. Scarpinato’s experience as a researcher and as a senior leader combined with her ability to work collaboratively across many disciplines makes her the ideal person to lead Kennesaw State’s Office of Research,” said KSU President Kathy Schwaig. “I look forward to working with her as we continue to raise the University’s research profile.”
As vice president for research, Scarpinato will provide executive oversight and strategic vision for research, service and creative activities of the university's faculty, staff and other research investigators.
Prior to joining FAU, Scarpinato held positions with several universities, including assistant provost for research at the University of Miami; associate dean for faculty and research in the College of Science and Mathematics, associate dean for research and associate professor in the Department of Biology at Georgia Southern University; and associate professor in the Department of Cancer Biology at Wake Forest University.
“I am very excited to lead and build out our team of outstanding staff to provide the support our faculty, researchers and students in KSU’s breadth of research, scholarship and creative activities need to be successful in reaching their goals,” said Scarpinato. “KSU has already made outstanding progress in making an impact on our world, and I look forward to forging interdisciplinary collaborations to create an ecosystem that provides and translates knowledge into impact for our community, the nation and the world.”
In addition to her academic roles, she is the co-founder of Research Ingenuity, a start-up company focused on providing hands-on strategies for administrative offices to improve teamwork, collaboration and communication.
Scarpinato is a national Association of Public & Land-Grant Universities Council on Research Leadership Fellow, appointed in their 2018-2020 cohort. She is Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certified and working toward a Black Belt. She is the founder of a Women in Research networking group of nationwide women associate and vice presidents for research that discusses best practices in their fields.
She earned a Ph.D. in Biology and Molecular Genetics, a Master of Science in Biology and Genetics, and a Bachelor of Science in Biology, Botany and Zoology from Georg-August University in Goettingen, Germany.
