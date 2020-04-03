A group of Kennesaw State University marketing students in the Michael J. Coles College of Business recently placed first in a marketing competition sponsored by Amazon.
Three members of the Kennesaw Marketing Association – Laura Stallings, Lenny Jimenez Cazon, and Amber Griffin – took the top spot in the Morehouse Marketing Conclave Amazon Case Study Competition in February.
Organized by the Morehouse Marketing Association, the Conclave is an annual student-run event that invites college students from across the Southeast to learn about the latest trends in marketing, advertising and sales.
The Conclave features workshops run by marketing professionals, a career fair and multiple networking opportunities. Among the businesses in attendance were 3M, AT&T and Amazon.
The KMA students' winning plan focused on opening small, kiosk-like physical retail spaces called Amazon Student Go stores on college campuses where students could buy food and technology items and pick up their Amazon deliveries.
Coming in first netted each student an Amazon Echo and priority consideration for job opportunities with Amazon. Stallings was asked to interview for a position as either a senior human resources assistant or a marketing specialist, while Jimenez Cazon is now interviewing for a job with Amazon Web Services.
Senior marketing lecturer Tyra Burton accompanied the Kennesaw State students to the Conclave. She praised the team for their thorough understanding of key marketing concepts and their ability to tailor their solutions to meet Amazon's needs.
In addition to winning the Morehouse Marketing Conclave, Stallings and Jimenez Cazon also won first place overall, as well as the award for best strategy, in the third annual Coles College Digital Marketing Competition.
For more information, visit kennesaw.edu.
