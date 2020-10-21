Kennesaw State University will host in-person commencement ceremonies for all 2020 and spring 2021 graduates during its May 2021 commencement exercises.
Ceremonies dedicated to each college for 2020 Spring, Summer and Fall graduates and Spring 2021 graduates are scheduled for the week of May 10-14, 2021, and will be held at Fifth Third Bank Stadium to accommodate as many people as possible while providing for appropriate health and safety protocols.
Beginning on Feb. 1, 2021, graduates from Spring, Summer and Fall 2020 can register on KSU’s commencement website to attend the ceremony for their respective college. The registration portal will close on Feb. 28, and tickets will be distributed in April for each commencement.
In the meantime, students scheduled to graduate this December still will earn their degrees, consistent with academic standards and receive their diplomas by mail.
Below is the schedule for May 2021 commencement and details will be provided to graduates in the spring relating to their specific ceremonies.
- May 10, 2021 at 7 p.m. – Graduate student ceremony
- May 11, 2021 at 10 a.m. – College of Humanities and Social Sciences Ceremony 1; and 5 p.m. – College of Humanities and Social Sciences Ceremony 2
- May 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. – Coles College of Business Ceremony 1; and 5 p.m. – Coles College of Business Ceremony 2 and School of Communication and Media
- May 13, 2021 at 10 a.m. – Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology; and 5 p.m. – College of Architecture and Construction Management, College of Computing and Software Engineering
- May 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. – College of Science and Mathematics, College of the Arts; and 5 p.m. – Wellstar College of Health and Human Services, Bagwell College of Education
