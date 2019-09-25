Kennesaw State University’s Office of Research will showcase a cross-section of faculty research during The John C. Salerno Memorial Research Symposium on Oct. 11.
During the symposium researchers will share insight on chimpanzees and the origins of language, worms and the human brain, and cancer stem cell invasions as well as self-driving cars, humanitarianism, forgotten prisoners and battery design.
Each presenter will give a 20-minute talk followed by a five-minute question-and-answer segment with the audience. A reception and awards ceremony for the best research presentations will follow.
Now in its second year, the event is organized by KSU’s Office of Research in conjunction with the John C. Salerno Memorial Fund.
Salerno, the Neel Distinguished Chair in Biotechnology at KSU prior to his death in 2015, was eminent in his field. He authored over 200 scientific publications describing fundamental discoveries in free radical biology, spectroscopy and enzymology.
Symposium presenters include:
- Joseph Bock, professor of international conflict management, presenting “Humanitarianism Unleashed: How to Take the World into Your Own Hands.”
- Martin Hudson, associate professor of biology, presenting “Biological Marvels: Using Worms to Understand Where Your Brain Comes From.”
- Martina Kaledin, associate professor of chemistry, presenting “Driven Molecular Dynamics Method for a Precise Understanding and Assignments of Experimental Spectra.”
- Kevin McFall, associate professor of mechatronics engineering, presenting “How Do Self-Driving Vehicles Really Work?”
- Charles Perrin, part-time assistant professor of history, presenting “Forgotten Prisoners of the Tsar: East Prussian Deportees in Russia during World War I.”
- Altug Poyraz, assistant professor of inorganic chemistry, presenting “Novel Cathode Free Battery Design for Long Cycle Life Aqueous Zinc-ion Batteries.”
- Eric Stachura, assistant professor of mathematics, presenting “A New Mathematical Model for Cancer Stem Cell Invasion.”
- Jared Taglialatela, associate professor of biology, presenting "What Bonobos and Chimpanzees Are Teaching Us about the Origins of Language.”
- Doreen Wagner, professor of nursing, presenting “An Exploration of Postoperative Delirium and Unplanned Perioperative Hypothermia in Surgical Patients.”
The Symposium will be from 1:30 to 5:40 p.m. at the 109 Auditorium, Science Building with a reception and awards ceremony to follow in the Science Laboratory Atrium at KSU's Kennesaw campus.
