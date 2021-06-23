Sanjuana Rodriquez, an associate professor of reading and literacy education at KSU, sees herself in many of the schoolchildren who are participating in the Bagwell College of Education’s annual Fast Start Academy.
During the four-week summer camp, which ran through June 25, KSU students and faculty members provide tutoring and educational activities for children in grades 2-6 who are below grade level in reading. Many of the Fast Start participants’ parents did not attend college, which Rodriguez can relate to as a first-generation college graduate herself. Rodriguez sees Fast Start as an opportunity for the children not only to boost their reading skills, but also to think big about their future as they’re spending time on a college campus.
Fast Start grew this year to 40 participating children through Marietta City Schools partnering with the Bagwell College. Marietta City Schools identified children in its district who would benefit from the program and provided data on each student’s reading level so the tutors would have an accurate starting point for their instruction and evaluation. In addition, the school district is providing bus transportation, breakfast and lunch for every day of the camp.
Fast StartNow in its 20th year at KSU, Fast Start returned to an in-person camp this summer after being conducted in an online format last year. Helping to design the camp’s curriculum and leading lessons in a classroom setting has provided valuable experience for elementary education major Denia Carbajal as she prepares for her first in-person student teaching this fall.
Along with future teachers being involved in Fast Start, sociology major Jidea Flahnma also is working with the children. Flahnma learned about Fast Start last year from her best friend, an early childhood education major, and now is taking part for the second straight year.
