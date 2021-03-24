The Kennesaw State University Sales Team finished third at the recent National Collegiate Sales Competition, which saw more than 160 sales students from 68 universities across the U.S. and Canada competing for the top spot.
KSU’s Michael J. Coles College of Business hosted the 23rd annual NCSC. The all-digital event featured students putting their skills to the test in team-based and one-on-one sales call simulations. It also included a two-day career fair with 16 companies – many of them in the Fortune 500 – looking to hire their next sales superstars.
The team of KSU professional sales majors Hannah Teague and Adam Stickler, president and vice president of the KSU Sales Club, respectively, placed third overall. Meanwhile, Stickler also won third in the individual category.
For the second year in a row, the NCSC was fully virtual. While 163 students participated in the competition, 70 additional students from the competing schools also attended. KSU also invited hundreds of other sales students from around the world to join the career fair.
The Center for Professional Selling worked with lead sponsor Gartner to implement the technology to run an all-virtual NCSC. Gartner sent out more than 600 unique WebEx invitations to more than 400 participants worldwide, provided 20 members of their corporate team to act as buyers in the sales roleplays, and maintained the back-end technology running the competition. More than 30 KSU faculty, staff and student volunteers also worked on the event.
In addition to the main competition, an important part of each year’s NCSC is the career fair, and this year was no exception. Fortune 500 companies such as Aflac, BD, Henry Schein, and Gartner headlined a career fair that connected them with 492 qualified candidates from collegiate sales programs around the world.
Started in 1999, the NCSC is the world’s oldest and largest collegiate sales competition. KSU has hosted the event since 2003. Students assume the role of sales professionals and compete in three rounds of 20-minute mock sales calls with representatives from the event’s corporate sponsors portraying the prospective buyers. Judges include corporate partners and faculty from participating schools.
Winners of the 23rd Annual National Collegiate Sales Competition
- 1st - Bradley University
- 2nd - Illinois State University
- 3rd - Kennesaw State University
- 4th - Bowling Green State University
- 5th - Asbury University
- 6th - Oregon State University
- 7th - University of North Alabama
- 8th - Ryerson University (Canada)
- 9th - Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
- 10th - University of Wisconsin, Whitewater
Final Four – Individual Competition
- 1st - Pooja Chafekar, Bradley University
- 2nd - Natalie Zito, Bradley University
- 3rd - Adam Stickler, Kennesaw State University
- 4th - Kalila Jeffrey, Asbury University
