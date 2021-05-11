Two years ago, Kennesaw State University student Kristen Padgett couldn’t fully envision herself as an engineer.
Then a sophomore in the Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology, she was admittedly a bit insecure about the prospects of joining an industry where change was the only constant. That is, until she landed her first internship.
A recipient of the 2020 SPCEET Outstanding Undergraduate Student Award, Padgett has gone on to hold three internships in her time at KSU, all in the aerospace industry. The daughter of an avionics engineer, she said she was drawn to aerospace engineering at a young age and promptly enrolled in KSU’s minor program after arriving on campus.
She landed her first internship while attending a Society of Women Engineers conference in Minneapolis. There, Padgett met with representatives from Collins Aerospace, who invited her to spend a summer interning at their Iowa location. She later secured an internship with Lockheed Martin. Currently, she serves as a student research engineer at the Georgia Tech Research Institute.
Having already fielded a job offer from Lockheed Martin, Padgett anticipates jumping into industry immediately after graduating. Her long-term plan is to pursue a Ph.D. and eventually return to academia with professional experience.
