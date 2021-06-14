It’s not every communications intern who arrives at their first day of work with 28 years’ experience.
For the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning and then-Kennesaw State University graduate student and intern Justin Webb, their collaboration resulted in three national video awards.
Videos that Webb produced last year during his DECAL internship recently earned two 2021 silver Telly Awards and one bronze award. The New York-based Tellys were launched in 1979 to recognize top television commercials, but now spotlight worthy video used on any platform.
Webb graduated last year with a Master of Arts in Integrated Global Communication. He has worked as a freelance video producer since 1993 and wanted to earn a graduate degree as a step into teaching video production.
Webb said he is grateful for the internship with DECAL and the opportunities it afforded. The role came about after an internship he was supposed to serve in Italy fell through because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Winning a silver Telly in the People’s Choice, non-broadcast category was a video Webb produced about the success of an emergency meals program started in Burke County, Georgia in response to the pandemic. The other two — one a People's Choice Telly award — were for the Summer Meals 4 Kids in Georgia Awareness Week: July 13-17, 2020 virtual conference.
Webb, who lives in Kennesaw, became the fourth and most recent member of his family to earn a degree from KSU. His wife and two of their children are KSU graduates, he said.
