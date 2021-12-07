More than 2,500 Kennesaw State students will be recognized next week as they complete their academic journeys and become the university’s newest graduates during KSU’s fall commencement Dec. 14-15.

KSU will award bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees to undergraduate and graduate students, representing 10 academic colleges, during five ceremonies.

All commencement ceremonies will be held in the KSU Convocation Center on the Kennesaw Campus, beginning Dec. 14 at 9 a.m.

The Dec. 14 commencement schedule is:

  • 9 a.m. – College of Architecture and Construction Management, College of Computing and Software Engineering, and Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology
  • 2 p.m. – Bagwell College of Education and Coles College of Business
  • 7 p.m. – Graduate College

The Dec. 15 commencement schedule is:

  • 9 a.m. – Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences
  • 2 p.m. – College of the Arts, College of Science and Mathematics, and Wellstar College of Health and Human Services

For more information, visit commencement.kennesaw.edu.

