Jennifer Priestley believes to find someone’s heart you need only to look at where they send their gifts. As for her and her husband, Stephen, their hearts lie in higher education.
Recently, through a $26,000 gift to Kennesaw State University, the couple established the J. Stephen and Jennifer Lewis Priestley Doctoral Endowed Scholarship, which will be offered to students pursuing a Ph.D. in Analytics and Data Science. The scholarship endowment is the university’s first for a Ph.D. program.
Priestley, who will soon retire after serving more than 17 years at KSU, said the endowment signals the couple’s continued commitment to education. Having been instrumental in launching the institution’s Ph.D. program — the first of its kind in the country — and KSU’s School of Data Science and Analytics, she is intimately familiar with the needs of data science students.
KSU’s reputation in computational sciences is due, in part, to the efforts of Priestley. After joining the university in 2004, her love for data science and analytics quickly inspired her to collaborate with fellow faculty members and establish a new program that soon became the Department of Applied Statistics and Analytical Sciences. Shortly thereafter, Priestley aided the launch of a minor program and a Master of Science in Applied Statistics and Analytics.
In 2014, Priestley was challenged to create a doctorate program that was unique not just to KSU, but to the world of higher education. In 2015, the University System of Georgia Board of Regents approved KSU’s proposal.
In the years since, she has been a leader in the field, attracting some of the most qualified students to study at KSU and making a name for the institution across the globe.
Priestley took her first cohort of six students to a research conference in Las Vegas where she helped pay their travel expenses. After seeing the success of having them present, Priestley made an annual tradition of helping students as much as she could with the means to travel to research conferences.
Stephen Priestley, a successful executive and vice president of customer solutions at CONA Services, said he has nothing but admiration for his wife and her impact on students and the University.
