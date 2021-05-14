Kennesaw State University’s Executive Master of Business Administration program is rated as the best in Georgia for the fifth straight year in CEO Magazine’s 2021 Global Executive MBA Rankings, released on May 14.
The Executive MBA in the Michael J. Coles College of Business also ranked second in the nation and No. 8 in the world as determined by CEO Magazine’s numerical ranking system. The magazine’s 2021 ratings are based on each school’s average score over the past four years.
KSU’s Executive MBA was also recognized by CEO Magazine as a Global Tier One EMBA program for the seventh year in a row. The magazine classifies programs as Tier One or Tier Two based on factors including quality of faculty and faculty-to-student ratio, international diversity and exposure, class size, accreditation, professional development, work experience, gender parity and instruction methods.
About 45 working professionals are enrolled annually in the Coles College’s EMBA, which is team-based to promote collaboration, decision-making, resourcefulness, ingenuity and entrepreneurship. The 19-month program offers executive coaching and a customized curriculum for ambitious professionals including executives, mid-level managers and entrepreneurs.
In addition to the Executive MBA ranking, the Coles College again was named a “premier DBA provider” in CEO Magazine’s global listings based on accreditation, quality of faculty, geography and international standing. While being included in the rankings, KSU’s DBA program transitioned three years ago to a Ph.D. in Business Administration in which students can pursue concentrations in accounting, information systems, management or marketing.
CEO Magazine’s rankings cover 180 participating schools in 27 countries, encompassing 338 different programs – 89 online, 90 EMBA and 159 full-time and part-time MBA programs.
The Michael J. Coles College of Business is one of the largest business schools in Georgia, with more than 7,000 students and 160 faculty members. The Coles College offers bachelor’s degrees in 11 majors and 16 minors, six graduate degree programs, dual-degree options and executive education programs.
