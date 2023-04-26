For the seventh year in a row, Kennesaw State University’s Executive Master of Business Administration has been rated as the best in Georgia and among the top in the world, according to the 2023 Global Executive MBA rankings released this week by CEO Magazine.
CEO Magazine ranked the Executive MBA in the Michael J. Coles College of Business third in the country and No. 12 in the world, placing it among the “Tier One” programs for the ninth year in a row.
The magazine classifies programs as Tier One or Tier Two based on factors including quality of faculty, faculty-to-student ratio, international diversity and exposure, class size, accreditation, professional development, work experience, gender parity and instruction methods.
The Executive MBA program is not the only KSU program featured in the CEO Magazine rankings. CEO Magazine ranked KSU’s MBA program a Tier One program and named the online MBA among the best in the world. The magazine also named the Coles College a premier Doctor of Business Administration provider in its global listings based on accreditation, quality of faculty, geography and international standing.
Kennesaw State’s DBA program transitioned five years ago to a Ph.D. in Business Administration in which students can pursue concentrations in accounting, information systems, management or marketing.
This year, CEO Magazine included business schools across North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and elsewhere, and ranked data from 121 schools offering 239 different programs in 24 countries — 76 online, 68 EMBA and 95 full-time and part-time MBA programs.
The Michael J. Coles College of Business is one of the largest business schools in Georgia, with more than 8,000 students and 160 faculty members. The Coles College offers bachelor’s degrees in 10 majors with 16 minors, seven graduate degree programs, dual-degree options and executive education programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.