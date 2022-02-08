The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia approved Tuesday a new doctoral degree in Kennesaw State’s College of Computing and Software Engineering.
The new Ph.D. in Computer Science is an innovative program that blends the highest level of theoretical foundations with the practice of computer science. The program will focus on computer theory, computing problems and solutions, and the design of computer systems and user interfaces. The program will build on established practices that enable students to work on real-world research problems and gain valuable work experience.
“This program further builds on the roadmap Kennesaw State has developed to help us become one of the top R2 research universities in the country," said Interim President Kathy Schwaig. "By increasing the number of programs we offer to students interested in pursuing advanced degrees, and generating more faculty and student research opportunities, KSU will continue our commitment to the development of a highly educated workforce for Georgia."
Earlier this month, KSU was again designated as a doctoral university with high research activity, or an R2 university, by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education report. This placed the institution among the largest suburban research universities in the U.S.
Employment in computer and information technology occupations is projected to grow 13 percent from 2020 to 2030, faster than the average for all occupations, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Georgia Department of Labor lists computer occupations on its “Hot Careers” list as computer-related jobs offer wages above the state average, have faster than state average job growth, and have at least 400 annual openings.
KSU's program requires six credit hours of internship, which will allow students to apply what they learn in the classroom to real-world applications.
“This program supports the College of Computing and Software Engineering’s desire to produce cutting-edge researchers and well-prepared educators in high-demand computing areas,” Dean Sumanth Yenduri said. “The program design builds on established practices by enabling students to work on real-world research problems and gain valuable experiences.”
Students can enroll in the program for the fall 2022 semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.