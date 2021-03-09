To help prepare students for jobs in Georgia’s fast-growing financial technology sector, Kennesaw State University has leveraged its partnership with the Georgia FinTech Academy to launch an academic minor in fintech beginning Fall 2021.
This is the first program of its kind in the state.
Open to KSU students of all majors, the fintech minor will focus on digital payments, a variety of non-cash transactions that include credit and debit cards, PayPal, ApplePay and other mobile wallet platforms. Faculty in the Michael J. Coles College of Business and the College of Computing and Software Engineering have created four new courses for the program, each focusing on the digital payments area of financial technology. These courses join five others on data analytics, information security, and financial services.
According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, 118 billion digital transactions – or 70% of the total U.S. volume – are processed by more than 170 fintech companies based in Georgia. Given the volume, companies including FIS Global, NCR, Equifax, Fiserv and Global Payments are creating new fintech jobs at the rate of an estimated 1,000 annually.
KSU’s fintech minor is an extension of the university’s involvement in the Georgia FinTech Academy, a statewide initiative to create a talent pipeline for Georgia’s fintech industry. Made possible by a significant contribution by FIS Global, the world’s largest payment processing firm, the academy offers students across the University System of Georgia access to online fintech courses designed alongside employers to address current talent needs.
Despite being a tech-heavy field, the fintech industry needs professionals with a variety of skills.
