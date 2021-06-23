Kennesaw State University professor Yizeng Li has been awarded a highly competitive $526,000 National Science Foundation CAREER grant, the institution's first, to support her study of cell migration and to launch an undergraduate research initiative.
The NSF’s Faculty Early Career Development Program, one of the most prestigious awards offered to early-career faculty, supports those who demonstrate the potential to serve as academic role models in research and education. Li, who joined KSU’s Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology in 2019, said funding will help further understanding of the role hydraulics play in cell migration during immune response, wound healing and cancer metastasis.
After earning her Ph.D. in mechanical engineering at the University of Michigan, Li centered much of her research around how cell migration is influenced by the hydraulic environment of confined spaces in the body, such as between layers of tissue or within tumors. Using mathematical modeling, her NSF-funded research will attempt to demonstrate how the naturally occurring hydraulics help facilitate cell movement.
With a better understanding of how cell migration works, she believes it will help the healthcare industry identify ways in which they can promote positive cell migration, such as wound healing and tissue regeneration, and prevent negative events of cell migration, such as the spread of cancer cells throughout the body.
In addition to the research, the funding will allow Li to build an undergraduate research program in which she hopes to recruit first-time researchers and help them build the experience needed for post-graduate studies. Conceptualized as a three-semester program, it will be open to students studying engineering, mathematics, physics and biology, among other disciplines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.