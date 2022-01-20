Kennesaw State University’s Department of Theatre and Performance Studies welcomes actor, producer and writer Lorraine Rodríguez-Reyes to the stage with her award-winning show Mami Confessions Feb. 10-12 at the Stillwell Theater on the Kennesaw campus.
Constructed from real life interviews over a decade, Mami Confessions takes the audience through an unrestricted examination of motherhood. From childbirth to the empty-nest and everything in between, the emotional rollercoaster ride of maternal love is brought to life through stories from women of all ages and circumstances.
Rodríguez-Reyes portrays 10 mothers whom she describes as “fierce, funny, protective, loving, sad, joyous, proud, unapologetic, remorseful, provocative and amazing women.”
She didn’t realize that so many women experienced motherhood differently. Her first pregnancy was a breeze, and she took her son “strapped on my back” as she worked on the play Glass Chord, a play about a young girl struggling with culture, love, and unwanted teen pregnancy. The playwright told her that she knew a lot of women who had no connection to their babies, and it stunned Rodríguez-Reyes.
She wanted to know more, so she began talking to more women about their experiences.
She began cultivating stories, and, in 2013, bundled them up and submitted them to the ONE Festival in New York City; she took home the top prize.
She began working with director Susan G. Reid, who recommended working with a dramaturg, former TPS professor Jane Barnette.
Barnette helped Rodríguez-Reyes focus the material into a journey of motherhood, although “if you read the play from 2014, it’s so different now; she’s grown,” said Rodríguez-Reyes.
Mami Confessions has its roots firmly planted in the Caribbean. Being a mother is not required to empathize with the characters.
