Kennesaw State University College of the Arts is offering high school students a week-long immersion in the arts, June 7-11.
Students may choose from acting, dance or musical theatre, or new this year: percussion or theatre design and technology.
All offerings run the week of June 7-11, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and include lunch for only $295, except the
Percussion Intensive, which runs from 1 to 5 p.m. without lunch for $195.
Theatre buffs may choose from Acting, Musical Theatre, or Design and Technology from the Department of Theatre and Performance Studies. Acting centers on the actor's approach to auditioning, including core acting work, technique and professional insights into casting processes. Musical Theatre will feature acting, dance and vocal skills workshops led by KSU faculty and local professionals. The Theatre Design and Technology Intensive will cover different aspects of working backstage, including scenic, costume, lighting, props and sound.
Dance enthusiasts will experience a myriad of dance classes, such as modern, ballet, African, jazz, choreography and dance history, all led by KSU Department of Dance faculty, culminating in a performance at the end of the week.
Music students who love percussion will want to attend the brand-new Percussion Intensive from the Bailey School of Music. The half-day program will include sectionals each day as well as full percussion ensemble rehearsals. The faculty will also present clinics covering timpani, snare drum, mallet instruments, accessories and hand drumming.
Attendance at all of the intensives is very limited, so interested students should register at https://arts.kennesaw.edu/community-programs/summer-arts.php as early as possible.
For more information, visit arts.kennesaw.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.