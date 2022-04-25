Mental health resources researcher Monica Nandan is the guest for Kennesaw State University’s Research with Relevance program this week in a virtual presentation on April 29 at 11 a.m.
During the event, Nandan will focus her discussion on three current research projects. These interdisciplinary research projects have a focus on mental health, including access to resources for college students and improving first responders’ abilities in handling behavioral health-related emergencies in the field. Her research includes collaborations with KSU students and faculty in varying fields including engineering, psychology, health informatics and marketing.
Nandan, who joined KSU in 2012, is the director of strategic partnerships and social impact for the Wellstar College of Health and Human Services and teaches courses on social work and human services.
KSU's Office of Research is highlighting the research of department chairs and directors during the current season of Research with Relevance throughout the spring semester. Research with Relevance began during the Spring 2020 semester, creating a venue for KSU faculty across disciplines to engage in conversation on a variety of research topics and allow for an audience to participate in the discussion virtually.
Nandan earned a Ph.D. in social work from Florida State University and has master's degrees in social work, health care and finance.
