Real estate executive Norman J. Radow and his wife Lindy were honored on Sept. 23 at a ceremony celebrating Kennesaw State University’s newly named Norman J. Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences.
The event, which was attended by more than 200 people, was in recognition of the Radows' $9 million gift, one of the largest contributions from a single donor in the university’s history.
The Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences is the largest of the university’s 11 academic colleges and has more than 80 programs of study for 7,000 of the nearly 43,000 graduate and undergraduate students enrolled at KSU.
The gift includes $2 million to establish the Lindy Radow Humanities and Social Sciences Honors Scholarship Endowment Fund. First-year student Alicia Olguin-Macedo, a criminal justice major from Newnan is the first recipient of the scholarship.
The Radows' gift also established the Radow Institute for Social Equity, which will seek to address the challenges of social justice, equity and economic inequality while developing sustainable solutions to address pressing social challenges and produce real change. Renowned scholar Roslyn Satchel serves as the lead researcher for RISE, and she will produce scholarly work at a national level to advance the understanding and impacts of economic, political and social inequality in the commitment to social justice.
In addition to his many years of service to the university and the KSU Foundation, including countless hours of volunteerism and vision, Radow has also been a generous donor to other parts of the university. He has personally endowed three named scholarships in the past, including one to benefit students in the Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology, in honor of his father, Paul Radow. The Lindy Radow Scholarship and the Paul Radow Scholarship represent two of the largest student endowments from a single donor in the history of the university.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.