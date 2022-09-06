Kennesaw State University’s Bailey School of Music will celebrate the cultural traditions of Hispanic heritage with a week of concerts.
Patrons can enjoy a wide variety of concerts from Sept. 19-23. The concerts will begin with chamber music of Central and South America. Next, choirs tour the landscape of this diverse region, followed by the Atlanta Jazz Orchestra. Finally, the week culminates with the KSU Symphony Orchestra, legendary bandoneon player Daniel Binelli and cellist Jesús Castro-Balbi led by festival artist director and guest conductor Germán Gutiérrez.
Gutiérrez explains that a festival is one way to open minds of American students.
“I applaud KSU for bringing this festival to campus," Gutiérrez said. "Music is a global key to open doors, and this festival is one way to open doors for collaboration with a different culture. There is a great benefit to KSU in general.”
Bringing diverse cultures to higher education is his specialty, as Gutiérrez has directed Texas Christian University’s Latin American Music Center and biennial Latin American Music Festival since 1996. He is also the Director of Orchestras and Professor of Orchestral Studies at TCU. It’s been his experience that the Latino community appreciates the chance to see part of their culture that is sometimes absent.
“The way to be successful is to take care of each other, to provide the opportunity for every single culture to feel inclusive and not isolated," Gutiérrez said. "If people from other cultures had no way to eat their favorite foods, they would feel isolated. It’s the same with music, and if we provide those opportunities, we will have a better society, no question.”
Gutiérrez is thrilled about conducting Binelli, as he’s one of the top bandoneon players in the world, and the “greatest artist of the tango. He’s performed all over the world, and now he will be on stage with the students at KSU.”
The goal of the Hispanic Heritage Festival is to celebrate Latino culture from across many countries. The Bailey School of Music has partnered with The Latin American Association to help promote the festival in the local community.
“The music highlighted this week is very diverse and may be unlike anything our students have ever played," said Dr. Julia Bullard, Interim Director of the Bailey School of Music. "This festival is a wonderful celebration of Hispanic culture and I hope that patrons will attend and bring their family and friends.”
Tickets for each concert range from $5 for students to $12-$15 for regular tickets. A special festival pass for all concerts may be purchased for $45.
For tickets and more information, visit musicKSU.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.