Marietta native Xavier Foley isn’t a big talker, preferring instead to communicate his virtuosity and passion for music on the double bass and in composing new work.
Foley will join Kennesaw State University Bailey School of Music faculty Helen Kim, violin; Charae Krueger, cello; and Eric Jenkins, piano, on stage on Sept. 16 8 p.m. at Morgan Concert Hall in the Dr. Bobbie Bailey and Family Performance Center.
Double bass is not typically a solo instrument, yet bassist Foley dispels that myth.
“My great teacher at the Curtis Institute of Music, Edgar Meyer, helped me change that perception,” Foley said. He mentions Meyer several times, including crediting him for being his most influential teacher in bass and one of his favorite living composers. His favorite historical composer is Bach.
Foley's journey to studying under Meyer’s tutelage began in Marietta at Hightower Trail Middle School, where he practiced “whenever I could, as I was obsessed with bass.” He also took piano lessons at KSU under David Watkins, professor emeritus of piano.
Foley’s work “Irish Fantasy” was inspired directly from childhood video games FATE and Super Mario. A joint commission by the Sphinx Organization, Carnegie Hall and New World Symphony resulted in a double concerto “For Justice and Peace” for violin, bass and string orchestra.
“My double concerto ‘For Justice and Peace’ was created to mark the 400th year of slavery ever since the arrival of the first slave ship in Jamestown Virginia, and to embody the struggle that African Americans went through colonial times to modern times,” Foley said on his YouTube channel. The double
concerto was played at Carnegie Hall as part of a program designed to promote social justice.
Even though his work has debuted at Carnegie Hall, he’s excited to be performing close to home. “It’s always good to see someone who grew up in Cobb County, took lessons at Kennesaw State — those who know me, know me," Foley said.
Violinist and faculty Helen Kim previously worked with Foley when he performed a solo with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. “It was brilliant and wonderful playing on every level," Kim said. "He’s so imaginative with his composition and the way he plays, and the audience loved him.”
He’s still humble, though, and says it surprises him by the fact that “I can actually play the bass and make a living. At least for now.”
Kim explains that Foley is evolving with a rapid realization of his talent. “We are so lucky to have him on our campus," Kim said. "I find him very inspirational. He’s an artist of our century.”
Foley will teach masterclasses for BSOM students during his campus visit, and he hopes to bring a new, fresh set of ideas to them, but adds “I hope to learn from them, too.”
He’s also written a children’s book, “The Artist and the Blacksmith” about the meaning of music in society. The summary explains that “we are often so consumed by the humdrum of our day-to-day lives, that we put things that give us joy on the backseat … we need to make time for what excites our soul, and art is one such thing.”
What’s in the future for this young double bass performer? He’s found his joy in “music, more music, and more playing music. Next, I’m going to California to perform ‘Soul Bass,’ a concerto for double bass and symphony, that I premiered with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.”
Tickets are $12-15 for the public and $5 for students. To buy tickets, visit musicKSU.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.