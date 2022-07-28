Faculty members in Kennesaw State’s Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology are fervently developing a device for certain patients impacted by heart disease, which kills one person every 34 seconds in the U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Principal investigator and assistant professor of robotics and mechatronics engineering Amir Ali Amiri Moghadam, associate professor of mechanical engineering Ayse Tekes, and SPCEET’s interim assistant dean for academic affairs Turaj Ashuri were recently awarded a grant from the National Institutes of Health to research ways of improving heart surgeries through the use of tiny robots. The three-year, $364,220 grant will fund their project, “Design and Fabrication of Soft Parallel Robots for Transcatheter Interventions.”
“This award represents an opportunity to greatly benefit society, and I’m proud that three of our faculty members and their students will be part of the research,” SPCEET Dean Ian Ferguson said. “Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., and this project will be a significant step forward in helping surgeons with their patients.”
The goal of the project is to create a tiny soft robot that will fit inside a catheter and be delivered to the heart. The robots are nimble, precise, versatile, and valuable in multiple procedures, including heart valve repair, atrial fibrillation, and intracardiac echocardiography.
“Developing this new device can reduce the impact of heart failure on patients’ lives and those around them, and it helps to lengthen life and promote a healthy society,” Amiri Moghadam said.
More than 650,000 people die from heart disease each year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The three most common cardiac interventions are open-heart surgery, robotic-assisted heart surgery and transcatheter interventions.
“Because transcatheter interventions do not require cutting the heart open, they can revolutionize the treatment of cardiac disease,” Amiri Moghadam said. “They cause significantly less trauma to patients and typically involve less recovery time and a reduced risk of infection.”
Upon successful completion of this project, heart surgeons will have access to a novel, efficient device for planning and studying new procedures for transcatheter heart surgery. Over the next three years, Amiri Moghadam will oversee the design group, Tekes will supervise and train graduate and undergraduate students on the development of the soft robot and Ashuri will lead the finite element team to optimize the structure of the robot.
The three principal investigators also plan to develop a new, technical elective course called “Design and Development of Soft Robots for Biomedical Intervention” for KSU students interested in this type of work.
