Kennesaw State University has been awarded a three-year, $809,000 grant from the National Institutes of Health to strengthen the University’s research and diversity infrastructures in the biomedical fields.
The Office of Research will manage this institutional grant, which comes from the Sponsored Programs Administration Development program administered by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences on behalf of NIH. The purpose of the SPAD program is to increase the productivity of sponsored programs activities to enhance biomedical research and/or research training.
Vice President for Research Phaedra Corso explained that the grant funding gives KSU the opportunity to address the lack of diverse representation in the biomedical workforce while building capacity for a sustainable interdisciplinary research infrastructure and culture.
A recent strategic planning initiative at KSU identified several interdisciplinary themes, including biomedical and health sciences, as top priorities for the University. The other themes are computing and technology; human development and well-being; and sustainable and safe communities.
There are three components of the award that will be handled by different units within the Office of Research, addressing faculty and student endeavors within the research enterprise as well as internal frameworks and external collaborations.
The first aim focuses on developing faculty and student capacity for conducting research, which will be led by the Office of Research Development and Strategic Initiatives. Activities include developing a faculty mentorship program and offering designated programming for new and mid-level faculty.
Student initiatives include expanding the First-Year Scholars Program to target underrepresented minority biomedical students and working with colleges in providing ongoing professional development and support to graduate research assistants and their faculty mentors.
The Office of Sponsored Programs Administration will handle the second aim. Activities include grant proposal editing services and grant writing seminars and workshops for faculty and increasing professional development for research administration staff.
A cross-disciplinary network will also be created for the Research Advisory Committee, associate/assistant deans of research who serve as counsel to the Office of Research, and the diversity liaisons from the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. The diversity liaisons are composed of faculty from each college who serve as a resource to deans on recruitment, retention and progression of underrepresented minority faculty and students, among other issues related to diversity on campus.
The last aim focuses on developing competitiveness in biomedical research at KSU with the Office of Intellectual Property Development taking the lead.
