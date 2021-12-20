Kennesaw State University's Health Promotion and Wellness department has received a nearly $20,000 grant to participate in the Georgia Young Adult Program of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.
This is the 15th consecutive year that the department in the Division of Student Affairs has received this grant award.
The Georgia GOHS Young Adult Program uses strategies such as peer education, providing educational speakers to schools and encourages schools to develop creative, innovative techniques to reduce young adult crashes, injuries and fatalities in their communities.
The GYAP program at KSU coordinates events and programming such as National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week, Fall Festival and Safe Spring Break. Funding allows Peer Health OWLs to attend the 2022 GOHS Young Adult Conference; renewal of the Health Promotion and Wellness NASPA membership to provide discounts on Certified Peer Educator training manuals; and KSU’s participation in the 2022 American College Health Association-National College Health Assessment III to learn about students’ health habits and behaviors, including alcohol.
Under the program, a 21st birthday card program will be offered to reduce risky drinking and behaviors often associated with these celebrations. The card will inform and encourage students to consider protective strategies such as planning a safe way to get home, eating a meal before going out, pacing drinks to no more than one drink per hour, designating a sober friend to keep everyone safe, intervening if necessary and to call 911 if someone needs help.
The grant award totals $19,066.77 and covers the period of Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022.
