Kennesaw State University has been ranked by several online organizations for having some of the nation’s best academic programs.
During the Spring 2021 semester, several KSU academic programs were ranked for their curriculum quality, affordability, course strength and flexibility, among others.
KSU is ranked:
- No. 4 nationally for Most Affordable Online Bachelor’s Degrees by OnlineU. KSU ranked top in the country for offering affordable online bachelor’s degree programs based on tuition costs and future earning potential.
- No. 4 nationally among the Best Online Marketing Degree Programs and No. 7 nationally among the Best Online Game Design Programs by Intelligent.com. KSU's online marketing and game design degree programs ranked as some of the best in the nation due to its affordability, coursework, faculty, flexibility and reputation. KSU was the top university in Georgia for both rankings.
- No. 7 nationally for the Top 15 Best Online Cyber Degree Programs of 2021 and No. 10 nationally for the Best Online Bachelor’s in Information Technology Programs by Best Colleges. KSU was the top university in Georgia for its online bachelor’s degrees in cybersecurity and information technology because of the programs’ academics, affordability and resources available to students.
- No. 9 nationally for the Best Bachelor’s Degrees in Sales by Study.com. KSU ranked among the top universities in the nation for its bachelor’s degree in professional sales. The organization noted KSU’s graduation rates, affordability and student retention in the program.
- Named among 50 colleges nationally for Best Online Doctor of Education Programs by The Princeton Review. KSU ranked among the top programs in the nation for its online Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership program because of its flexibility, affordability and resources for students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.