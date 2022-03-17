The red carpet and hallway were filled with cheering Kennesaw Mountain students as they recently welcomed 500-plus students with special needs from across Cobb County for the Dance of the Year.
Last year during the pandemic, the annual dance was scaled down. Only a limited number of students attended. Most watched virtually. However, this year the cheer line was back. Hundreds of student volunteers were back. The yellow buses filled with the VIP guests were back, and more importantly, the smiles were back.
Kennesaw Mountain student volunteers coordinate the annual dance.
The Kennesaw Mountain students start fundraising and planning for the dance months in advance. Some of the student volunteers end up recording 200-plus community service hours preparing for the dance.
Student volunteers coordinate all the details that turn The Dance into a memory-making experience for hundreds of their special guests. There’s even a calming room to help those guests who need a break from showing off their dance moves. Each year, a new theme sets the excitement for The Dance.
There is one part of last year’s small dance that the students chose to keep this year. The Dance was broadcast live to schools at all levels throughout the District. The live broadcast opened up participation to special needs students in elementary schools and those in middle school and high school who could not attend in person.
The live broadcast featured Cobb Schools leaders, like Board Member Randy Scamihorn, and community members, including Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood; Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling, who came dressed ready to dance; and Lauren Ham, Acworth Horizon League.
Although The Dance was back this year, there were not as many special guests or student volunteers as before the pandemic when the Kennesaw Mountain gym was filled with 800-plus special needs students and 400-plus student mentors.
