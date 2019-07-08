Joseph Saenz, a 2019 Kennesaw Mountain High School graduate, didn’t wait long after he turned his tassel to start his career.
Before he even had his diploma in hand, Saenz signed with Anning-Johnson Company to start working and learning as a carpenter apprentice.
According to U.S. News and World Report, a carpenter is in the top 20 of the best jobs that do not require a college degree. This year, the average carpenter salary in Atlanta is $54,111. But if Saenz works hard and advances to a construction superintendent, he could pull in a six-figure income.
Saenz won’t have to worry about incurring college debt. He also doesn’t have to wait four years to start earning an income and advancing his career.
The future carpenter joined nine other students in the Cobb Career, Technical and Agriculture Education program to launch his career ahead of graduation at Kennesaw Mountain’s second annual Career Signing Day.
Jose Valle will join Saenz at Anning-Johnson Company, while AJ Tenhove will study as an electrical apprentice in the United Electric/Atlanta Electrical Contractors Association Apprenticeship Program. Tenhove will work while he learns and get paid for it. The median salary for a commercial electrician, according to U.S. News and World Reports’ list of Best Jobs, is $54,110.
“They are going to start right out of high school earning a very good living in a booming industry,” said Jeremy Whitaker, Kennesaw Mountain CTAE teacher and organizer of the Career Signing Day.
Like their fellow CTAE classmates, Brant Rooker, Brian Castro, Carlton Starling and Saul Torres Arevalo are skipping college to get a jumpstart on their careers. They are pursuing one of the top 15 highest paid jobs that do not require a college degree. Before graduation, the group of Kennesaw Mountain students signed with C.W. Matthews Contracting Company as equipment operator trainees. According to Salary.com, the average salary for a heavy equipment operator in Atlanta is more than $62,000.
Three other students from Kennesaw Mountain could end up working on job sites underwater or in space. Every industry from racing teams, the movies and the military to oil companies, satellite companies and cruise lines require the work of skilled welders.
Bryan Hilario, Chris Mendoza and Jordan Huynh all signed with the Mechanical Trades Institute to gain skills in plumbing, pipefitting and welding. The average salary of an underwater welder ranges from $80,000 to $97,000 per year.
CTAE graduates return to talk success
This wasn’t Whitaker’s first class of students to sign employment contracts before graduation. The dedicated CTAE teacher brought back a couple of his 2018 graduates who are already moving up in their careers.
Garrett Beatty, a 2018 graduate, returned to Kennesaw Mountain to encourage the students who were about to embark on the same journey he started the year before.
“You really don’t know what you are getting into,” Beatty said.
"You are going to love it," he said. "Every day is different."
Whitaker asked Beatty why he decided to take high school construction. Beatty's answer made his teacher smile and came of no surprise to the students sitting in the audience. It was Whitaker who kept him in the class and ultimately solidified his career path.
Evan Magee, another 2018 graduate, took a break from his largescale construction project in Athens to return to where his career started at Kennesaw Mountain.
“Your future is in your hand," Magee said. "You can go as far as you want. Show you are willing to learn, and you will go far."
To help Cobb students learn about the career tech paths available, the CCSD holds the annual CTAE career showcase called Future Fest. The event is where students are able to engage in interactive demonstrations and talk to industry professionals.
More than 36,000 students participated in CTAE classes in 2018.
In 2020, Cobb Schools will add an entire school to serve as an extension to the District’s CTAE program. The Cobb College and Career Academy, which is being built with money from Ed-SPLOST, will be located adjacent to Osborne High School. The Academy will function like the six magnet programs throughout the county except it will be more geared to preparing students for a career tech pathway.
