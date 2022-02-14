Kemp Elementary School’s Dyanna Motes recently joined an elite group of the nation’s top educators when she won The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
She is one of only two Georgia educators to win the award this year and is the only one to earn the honor for the field of mathematics.
As a PAEMST recipient, Motes will receive a certificate signed by the President of the United States, a trip to Washington D.C. to attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.
“Dyanna continues to amaze us with her drive and passion for implementing innovative practices,” Dr. Billy Pritz, Kemp principal. "She has made such a positive impact on both students and staff at Kemp Elementary. She is very deserving of this prestigious award from the president."
Last year, the Kemp mathematics teacher learned that she was a finalist for the nation’s highest honor for teachers of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Congress established the Presidential Awards in 1983. The President may recognize up to 108 exemplary teachers each year for having a deep content knowledge of the subjects they teach and motivating and enabling students to be successful in those areas.
Awardees, like Ms. Motes, reflect the expertise and dedication of the Nation’s teaching corps, and they demonstrate the positive impact of excellent teachers on student achievement.
“Teaching is my passion, and I’ve always had a love for mathematics," Motes said. "I am grateful for the amazing educators who taught, supported and mentored me along the way. In the most challenging of times, this award inspires me even more, to look for innovative ways to ignite a love for learning in my students."
Motes, who has helped students at Kemp succeed for the past five years, started her educational journey 15 years ago. During her career in Cobb, she has taught all subjects and grade levels from kindergarten through fifth grade. Before teaching third grade at Kemp, she taught first grade as a special education co-teacher at the elementary school. For the first six years of her career, she worked at Hayes Elementary School as a general education and special education teacher.
The veteran educator has shared her skills and instructional strategies with her teacher colleagues across the state, including those new to the Cobb Schools team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.