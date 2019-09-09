A $30,000 grant was awarded to the Chattahoochee Tech Foundation for student who have experienced foster care by the J.W. Fanning Institute for Leadership Development, a unit of Public Service and Outreach at the University of Georgia.
“We greatly appreciate this support, and we’re excited to put these funds to work on behalf of Chattahoochee Tech students who have experienced foster care,” said Amanda Henderson, CTC advancement coordinator.
Working with Henderson and the Foundation to administer this support will be the CTC's Office of Student Resources, which is headed by Special Populations & Title IX coordinator Shanequa Nickkie Warrington.
“This funding will be allocated for a variety of significant projects designed to serve these students and help them remain in class,” said Warrington.
Projects that will be supported from this grant, according to Henderson and Warrington, include the establishment of an Academic Success Coaching Program and a Student Care Package Program, along with an expansion of the Foundation’s Emergency Grant Program. Funds also will be allocated to purchase equipment needed for the college’s Golden Eagle Food Pantry as well as the Textbook Lending Program.
The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization working to make higher education an affordable reality for students in the community.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.