In the fifth grade, Jim Palmer discovered his love of music when a string quartet performed at his elementary school.
He was on his way to making music for the rest of his life when he discovered his love of teaching rivaled his love of music.
Thanks to a gig as a volunteer with a youth orchestra program and his early teaching jobs while still in school, Palmer was inspired to continue sharing his love of music with students. He has done just that for more than 30 years with no plans to stop. The seasoned orchestra director has called Allatoona High School home since 2008.
Students credit their beloved teacher for being their mentor and keeping their love of music alive.
One current student Garrett Wilson earned enough high school credits to graduate early, but instead, he opted to stick around and take a few more classes with his favorite orchestra teacher.
Wilson does not just look to his four-year high school orchestra teacher for guidance on improving his violin skills. He looks to Palmer for help on college decisions and the classes he should take.
Another one of Palmer’s seniors, Kimberly Lyla looks to music as a great stress reliever and a break from her rigorous academic and sports schedule. Like Wilson, she also credits her orchestra teacher for some of the life skills she has learned in high school.
Beyond the music, it is Palmer’s teaching style that keeps the students coming back year after year. He talks to each student before and after class. He makes them feel heard.
Lyla has enjoyed her time in Allatoona’s orchestra so much that she was quick to recommend the class to her little sister, who is now a sophomore in the orchestra.
Palmer is nearing one of his favorite days, which happens to be one of his saddest days, as he prepares to bid farewell to students like Wilson and Lyla.
“My two favorite days are when they first walk into the orchestra room as a ninth-grader because their potential is limitless. The other favorite day is when they walk across the stage at graduation. All the seniors are actually graduating to the sounds of their orchestra. That’s a great day because when they walk across the stage, I think that person is now equipped to love music for the rest of their life,” Palmer said.
All the seniors in the orchestra will have one more time to play together on graduation day. They will play as their fellow seniors march in wearing their caps and gowns. The Allatoona orchestra students will then rise and parade to their seats with the other graduates as their younger classmates keep the music alive.
Not all Palmer’s orchestra students go on to major in music, some play in regional orchestras or freelance as musicians. Some of his students follow even closer in the footsteps of their beloved orchestra teacher. His students have gone on to pursue music education and music therapy careers. Two of his former students are student teaching in Cobb Schools this spring, and he is hoping they’ll stay in the District. That’s his plan for them.
Although she may not have been one of his students, there is one teacher in Cobb Schools who was definitely impacted by Allatoona’s famed orchestra teacher and was led to join the Cobb Schools team.
His daughter Erica Palmer teaches high school chorus at Hillgrove High School.
“She graduated here from Allatoona. She was in the chorus program and the theater program, and our theater teacher, Ms. Traci Woody-Kemp, had a huge impact on her life as well. She loved it so much that she wanted to get her degree and come and teach in Cobb.”
When a part-time job opened up in Cobb, Palmer told his daughter she couldn’t pass up the opportunity.
“I said, you have to take it to be a first-year graduate and get a music job in Cobb is a big deal. So, after one year, she grew the program, and they made her full-time. She just loves every second of it,” her proud dad said.
Even before Palmer moved to Georgia and Cobb, he knew the reputation of the Cobb Schools music department, which has now been named one of the best communities in the nation for music education for the 20th year.
When he attends national music conventions and clinics, he is reminded that the Cobb Schools name is known throughout the nation.
“So, when I’m at a national conference, and they see Allatoona High School, Cobb County, Georgia they always say, ‘Oh, you teach in Cobb County. You must be from a great program,’” Palmer said. “Of course, I can always say, ‘absolutely nothing but greatness comes out of Cobb.’”
