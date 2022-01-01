Kennesaw State University will have the following arts programs in January.
Dance
Jan. 28-29, 8 p.m., will be Ghost in the Marietta Dance Theater. This concert is made possible thanks to the Pomare/Connor Memorial Endowment Fund for Dance at KSU. Choreographed and performed by Montreal-based company Tentacle Tribe, this new work combines elements of contemporary dance, street dance and martial arts in a physical score that echoes the subtle pulse of respiration.
Music
Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m., will be Faculty Performance: Trey Wright in the Morgan Concert Hall. Senior lecturer of jazz guitar Trey Wright performs an evening of original compositions and standards featuring Darren Stanley on drums and Billy Thornton on bass. Virtual and in person reservations required.
Jan. 22, 4 p.m., will be ArtsKSU: Anthony McGill & The Pacifica Quartet in the Morgan Concert Hall. Clarinetist Anthony McGill is one of classical music’s most recognizable figures. He serves as the principal clarinet of the New York Philharmonic — that orchestra’s first African-American principal player — and maintains a dynamic international solo and chamber music career. Over the past 26 years the Pacifica Quartet has achieved international recognition as one of the finest chamber ensembles performing today. Named the quartet-in-residence at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music in March 2012, the Pacifica was previously the quartet-in-residence at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and has received multiple Grammy Awards for Best Chamber Music Performance. In 2017, the Pacifica Quartet was appointed to lead the Center for Advanced Quartet Studies at the Aspen Music Festival and School. In person reservations required.
Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m., will be Faculty Performance: Charae Krueger, cello, and Robert Henry, piano, in the Morgan Concert Hall. Virtual and in person reservations required.
Research Events
Jan. 25, 7 p.m. will be Dr. Don Bacigalupi in the Stillwell Theater and ArtsKSU Virtual. Dr. Bacigalupi is a visionary leader in the development and creation of major art collections and institutions in the U.S. He has created pioneering institutions in the collection, presentation and exploration of art. His experience includes over 25 years of innovative museum management, collection and exhibition development, and inspired educational programming. Virtual and in person reservations required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.