KENNESAW — With COVID-19 wrecking Kennesaw Mountain High’s annual dance for students with special needs over the last two years, students and faculty were encouraged by Thursday's return to normalcy.
Around 500 students and 200 student volunteers attended the dance, which was held at the school's gym Thursday, according to Anjali Balaganesh, the school's senior student body president.
“It’s really exciting because this is our first year back after two years of not really doing the dance like normal,” she said. “It's nice to see it come together and see the kids coming back because, last year, there were only about 100 kids here.”
There were no restrictions on this year’s dance, said Tracie Doe, who supervises Cobb County’s special education department.
Seeing the dance return to normal, and the Kennesaw Mountain High student volunteers who put it all together, was meaningful, Doe said.
“Oh my gosh, it just means everything. This is one of the days that our students with disabilities, who often are not the center of a celebration, get to be the center of the celebration. I can't say enough about the Kennesaw Mountain students who work tirelessly to put this on.”
Students from schools across the district arrived at the high school by bus and walked down a path painted with stars like the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Once inside, the students walked along a red carpet all the way into the gym, as volunteer students stood on either side, cheering them on.
This year, Kennesaw Mountain drama students hosted a livestream of the event that was broadcast to high school and elementary school classrooms around Cobb for students who couldn’t make it in-person, something the school has never done before, Balaganesh said, making the event as inclusive as possible.
James Kennedy, Kaliga Satish, Mia Clark and Diego Turner, all seniors at Kennesaw Mountain High, dressed to the nines in elegant dresses and eye-catching suits as they hosted the livestream. Kennedy and Satish interviewed students on the red carpet while Clark, Turner and Derek Easterling, the mayor of Kennesaw and a teacher at North Cobb High, served as the dance's master of ceremonies.
The painted outside walkway, red carpet and every prop built for the dance was handled by the school's student government, according to Balaganesh, and the theme of the dance was classic cinema.
Pictures of celebrities from decades ago—James Dean and others from that era—hung from the walls, and props reminiscent of early 1900s Hollywood were scattered around the gym as students danced.
The theme was especially important to Balaganesh this year, she said.
“Seeing the students’ faces is priceless,” Balaganesh said. “Even the ones who don't prefer to dance, they're still having fun the entire time, and that's exciting to see. The classic cinema theme has to be one of my favorite parts because it makes them feel special being on the red carpet, like they’re actually a part of Hollywood.”
