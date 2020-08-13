Marietta-based Life University and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development are inviting the world's youth, 18-34 year olds, to join in the launch of a lesson on Social and Emotional Learning.
This first lesson is on "Calming Body and Mind" and is from LIFE's Compassionate Integrity Training course which cultivates skills such as empathy, mindfulness and compassion so that youth are well-equipped to contribute toward the development of peaceful and sustainable societies.
The lesson launches Sept. 21, International Day of Peace and the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.
To register and for more information, visit LIFE.edu.
