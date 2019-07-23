With the start of a new school year just around the corner, college students who are moving out of the house or to a location off campus are strongly urged by Insurance Commissioner John F. King to consider purchasing renters insurance in case any of their valuables are damaged or stolen.
“I strongly recommend that any parents sending their son or daughter off to college this year should consider purchasing renters insurance. A renter’s possessions are not covered under a landlord’s insurance policy,” King said. “Nearly every freshman college student is being sent off to school with electronics, which are vital in completing their degree. Making sure these possessions are covered in the event of theft or disaster can save a lot of valuable time, heartache and money.”
There are three areas of protection offered by renters insurance - loss or damage to personal property, liability and medical costs incurred by someone in the home. If students decide to purchase a policy, they should talk with their insurance agent about what their individual needs are and the agent can tailor a policy that best fits their particular situation.
According to the Insurance Information Institute, the average cost for renters insurance in the U.S. is $188 a year or just under $16 a month. There are many factors that can impact this rate which include, but are not limited to location, credit score, whether one has pets, the company chosen and how many items one is insuring.
For more information, contact the Georgia Department of Insurance’s Consumer Services Division at 404‐656‐2070 or toll‐free at 1‐800‐656‐2298.
