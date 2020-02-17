The 8th annual "Inspired By the HeArt" art show will be now through Feb. 28 at the Art Station Big Shanty, 2050 Kennesaw Due West Road in Kennesaw.
The show is a collaboration of Cobb Schools special education art students, their teachers and the Cobb County Parks and Recreation department. Over 200 pieces of art from 25 schools were chosen for the exhibit, all created by K-12 artists with mild to severe disabilities.
According to participating teacher William Rembert of Wheeler High School, the display is a fantastic way to showcase special students from around the district who have worked hard on a variety of colorful projects.
For more information, visit www.artstationcobb.org.
