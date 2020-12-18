Bucking the trend of rising textbook costs, one Kennesaw State University department is nearing completion on an effort to save students an estimated $1.3 million by converting course material to open educational resources through the support of Affording Learning Georgia grants.
KSU’s Department of Information Technology recently received three awards totaling more than $50,000 from round 18 of the ALG program, a University System of Georgia initiative which promotes alternatives to expensive textbooks. The funding enables the department to finish moving its course material into a digital format – making them into zero-textbook-cost programs, a new term department officials use to explain eliminated textbook costs from all courses within a degree program.
Over the last six years, KSU has received more than $1 million in ALG grants impacting more than 20,000 students representing all of the institution’s academic units. Students have saved an estimated $4.4 million annually in textbook costs. The Department of Information Technology accounted for approximately 30% of the ALG efforts.
The move is timely, as the cost of textbooks has soared by more than 135% since 2001, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the College Board estimates that the average full-time undergraduate student will spend about $1,298 per year on books and supplies.
Beyond the cost savings, the move to digital also gives professors greater flexibility in keeping the course material up to date with current trends.
Faculty members began moving the remaining course material to a digital format this fall with the goal of making it available to students in the summer. By fall 2021, the department expects to offer its Bachelor of Science in Information Technology, Bachelor of Applied Science in Information Technology and Master of Science in Information Technology degree programs without physical textbooks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.