After graduating high school, Mary Ogidigben wasn’t quite sure where her educational journey would lead her next.
She knew that she liked mathematics and physics, but neither felt like they led her down the right career path. It wasn’t until her father returned home with a library book full of college majors that she found her calling.
“We went through every single major one-by-one until we found industrial engineering,” said Ogidigben, who graduates from KSU this month with a degree in industrial and systems engineering. “It’s a field that combines all of my interests, and I decided right then it was the right choice for me.”
After completing her core classes at Georgia Gwinnett College, Ogidigben transferred to KSU with a renewed sense of direction. At her father’s behest, she made a point to familiarize herself with the faculty in the Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology and to seek out opportunities to apply her studies in internships and through research.
Almost immediately, she was connected to Christina Scherrer, interim chair of the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, leading her to apply for a transportation assistant internship at BNSF Logistics. After completing the internship, she would stay on board working part time as a transportation assistant while finishing her degree.
Later, after taking a statistics-focused class with Ahmed Alsharif, part-time assistant professor of industrial engineering, she was invited to assist him in a research project. Her mentor, associate professor Robert Keyser, would also tap Ogidigben for research projects, both of which have been submitted to the Kennesaw Journal of Undergraduate Research.
Since the fall 2018 semester, Ogidigben has been a member of the KSU chapter of the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineering and is the current president of the Golden Key International Honour Society, which she credits for building her network and presenting professional development opportunities. Aside from the internships, student organizations and research, she credits her faculty advisors as being the most impactful aspect of her undergraduate experience.
After graduating, Ogidigben intends to pursue a Ph.D. in operations research and is in the process of applying to the Georgia Institute of Technology, Cornell University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University and Pennsylvania State University, among others. She aims to apply her education as an operations researcher in the healthcare industry.
