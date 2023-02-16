MARIETTA — During its Thursday night meeting, the Cobb County Board of Education voted 4-2-1 to extend Superintendent Chris Ragsdale’s contract through 2026.
Two of the board's Democrats, Leroy Tre' Hutchins and Becky Sayler, voted against extending the contract, while Democrat Nichelle Davis abstained.
Davis said her newcomer status on the board led her to abstain.
"As a new member joining this board, I do not believe I'm well-informed or in a position to vote on Superintendent Ragsdale's performance for the previous year, in which I was not able to closely observe and witness his performance from the lens of an evaluator, which informs the extension of his contract," Davis told the MDJ.
Since he was hired as district superintendent in 2015, Ragsdale’s contract has been extended every year in February or March so that it remains at the maximum three years allowed under Georgia law.
In February of last year, the board added one year to Ragsdale’s contract, extending it through 2025. Ragsdale was paid a salary of $350,000 in 2022, and school board Chairman Brad Wheeler told the MDJ Thursday that Ragsdale's salary in the extended contract remains unchanged.
Though it was not on the agenda for the board’s meeting Thursday, the extension was a topic in the board’s executive session that is closed to the public. The vote was cast during the subsequent public meeting Thursday night.
After motioning to approve Ragsdale's extension, Republican board member Randy Scamihorn listed a litany of successes in Cobb schools under Ragsdale's tenure, which began when he took over as interim superintendent in 2014.
"Since Chris Ragsdale's ascendancy to the role of superintendent in 2014 to the COVID-19 pandemic and through today, district indicators show steady improvement and stability across the entire county," Scamihorn said.
Hutchins said he appreciated Scamihorn's listing various achievements in the district since Ragsdale took over at the helm, though he said he still had concerns about how evenly those successes were distributed across the county, especially in his district, Post 3.
"We are in the right place at the right time to see great things for Cobb County schools," Hutchins said. "I would like to see it translate all throughout the entire county."
Sayler said she was concerned about a part of the contract that allows Ragsdale to form a resolution panel when conflicts arise between him and board members.
"My concern tonight is with the contract itself and coming in as a new board member and seeing the terms of that," Sayler said. "Specifically the part about if the superintendent feels embarrassed, undermined or cast in a false light he can create the resolution panel, and so I'm still unclear for what that means for my actions as a board member, what I'm allowed to do or say."
In the last two years, the board’s four Republicans stood behind the extension, while the board’s three Democrats at the time — Hutchins, Dr. Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis — voted against it twice.
