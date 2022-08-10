Rodney Jackson (left), Carolina Hill (center left), Teresa Jackson (center right), and Keanna Jackson (right) walking into the dorm during the start of Kennesaw State University's move in days on Wednesday.
Jovan Powell (left), Kahlia Bryant (left center), Jada Powell (right center) and Marvin S Powell, Jr. pose while unpacking the car during the start of Kennesaw State University's move in days on Wednesday.
A crowd of families waiting to rent moving containers during the start of Kennesaw State University's move in days on Wednesday.
Andrew Cicco
Endia Bess of Loganville, 18, hangs a pennant on her door while setting up her room during the start of Kennesaw State University's move in days on Wednesday.
Andrew Cicco
Tomara Boyd, left, Charles Hubbard, center, and Dani Hubbard, right, pack belongings into a bin during the start of Kennesaw State University's move in days on Wednesday.
Andrew Cicco
Rodney Jackson (left), Carolina Hill (center left), Teresa Jackson (center right), and Keanna Jackson (right) walking into the dorm during the start of Kennesaw State University's move in days on Wednesday.
Andrew Cicco
Daniel Martin of Marietta unpacks a mattress pad for his bed during the start of Kennesaw State University's move in days on Wednesday.
Andrew Cicco
Dani Hubbard, left, Charles Hubbard, center, and Tomara Boyd, right, unpack the car to move into the dorm during the start of Kennesaw State University's move in days on Wednesday.
Andrew Cicco
A line of families waiting for the elevator during the start of Kennesaw State University's move in days on Wednesday.
Andrew Cicco
Jovan Powell (left), Kahlia Bryant (left center), Jada Powell (right center) and Marvin S Powell, Jr. pose while unpacking the car during the start of Kennesaw State University's move in days on Wednesday.
Andrew Cicco
Zaria Logan of Smyrna cutting the plastic off her new mattress during the start of Kennesaw State University's move in days on Wednesday.
Andrew Cicco
Zamion Robinson (left) and Corey Robinson (right) of Louisiana head toward The Summit dormitory during Kennesaw State University's move in days on Wednesday.
KENNESAW — About 5,900 Kennesaw State University students are arriving this week to live on campus, with incoming freshmen saying how excited they are to begin college.
Lines stretched from the elevator inside the new 508-bed freshman dormitory, The Summit, all the way to the back side of the building Wednesday. Booths surrounded the front entrance, with areas for families to check in and a space to rent moving containers. Families waited to be guided to the rooms next to scattered suitcases and bins filled with pillows, blankets, boxes, and other essentials.
At 43,000 students, KSU is the third largest university in the state behind Georgia State and Georgia Tech.
Freshman Michelle Montes De Oca of Cumming didn’t mind the lines, saying she was excited to meet all of the new people on campus.
“I’m interested in seeing what the culture is like here in comparison to other places,” she said. “That’s kind of what I’m interested in the most.”
Dressed head to toe in KSU-themed black and gold, Montes De Oca said she is going to be involved in the President’s Emerging Global Scholar program, which is designed to promote community engagement. She said she wants to see what the world has to offer outside state lines.
First-year students spent all day Wednesday moving in, with assistance from the university staff and resident advisers that work in the building.
The Summit is the school’s first new dorm built on campus since 2012, according to KSU spokesperson Tiffany Capuano. The building is complete with study spaces on each floor and electronic locks on all the rooms, the first dorm on campus to have such a feature.
Freshman Jada Powell of Hampton, a nursing major, brought her entire family to help her move in, loading up a trailer on the back of their truck with her belongings. Powell brushed off the nerves that go with the impending first day of college, saying she is eager to meet her new roommate and excited to jump into class.
“I just can't wait for fall '22,” Powell said. “I find joy in helping other people, so I feel like being a nursing major is really my thing.”
Freshman Portia Simpson of Woodstock spent the morning navigating the lines with her parents. Simpson, a biochemistry major, was ready to get settled in after sifting through the chaos of move-in day.
"I guess I'm excited to get all this stuff unloaded," she said with a laugh.
The first day of classes at Kennesaw State University is Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.