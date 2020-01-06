The nearly 900 students at Mountain View Elementary – from preschool to fifth grade – recently initiated a book drive for Clay Elementary School, where every student took home a new book to read over the holidays and recent winter break.
When Mountain View's students heard about the need at Clay for reading materials, the students spent a month promoting the book drive, collecting and donating new books, and even making hundreds of bookmarks. The school’s staff then gathered after school prior to the holidays, wrapping and decorating each book – complete with bows, ribbons and stickers.
As an educator, Mountain View Elementary's principal Dr. Renee Garriss knows how important it is for children to develop a love of reading at a young age. The efforts of her students meant even more to her because she is a Clay Elementary alumnus. When the ribbon was tied on the last book and they were ready to deliver, she immediately volunteered.
“Being able to deliver the books brings the giving full circle for me because I grew up just down the street from Clay," Dr. Garriss said.
Clay principal Dr. Cynthia Winter said that the leadership of Mountain View students is greatly appreciated by her school.
“We just can’t say enough about this — the love that the students of Mountain View are showing us, and through this incredible act of generosity and thoughtfulness, it’s truly wonderful," said Dr. Winter.
For more information, visit www.cobbk12.org/MtView.
