MARIETTA — Before his second round of interviews for the job of Marietta High School principal, Eric Holland made a commitment to Marietta, Superintendent Grant Rivera told the MDJ.
“He shook my hand, looked me in the eye and committed that he would, if selected for the job, be committed to Marietta for at least three years,” Rivera said.
But on Wednesday, after just six weeks on the job, the Marietta High principal was hired by the Rome City Schools Board of Education as superintendent of the northwest Georgia district. The vote was unanimous, MDJ sister paper the Rome News-Tribune reported, and Holland was on scene to accept the position.
Later that afternoon, the Marietta school board voted unanimously to name DeMarcos “Marco” Holland, the district’s chief human resources officer, as interim principal of MHS for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year (Marco Holland and Eric Holland are not related).
Eric Holland previously spent five years as principal of Rome High School before taking the job at MHS. He had applied for the Rome superintendent job when it came open in the spring, he previously told the MDJ.
The Marietta school board voted to hire Eric Holland as MHS principal on July 13. He started the following Monday, July 18, just two weeks before students returned from summer break.
Rivera said Wednesday that he was aware Eric Holland had applied for the Rome job, but that when applying for the MHS post, Holland promised he would stay at MHS, if hired. Rivera and the Marietta school board were “completely surprised” when, in mid-August, Holland interviewed for the Rome job, Rivera said.
Holland was one 18 candidates who applied for the Rome job, and one of four candidates interviewed by the Rome board.
“It's important to me that I clarify that I had no knowledge of his engagement with Rome City Schools, or even the potential that he would be considered for the (Rome) position, at the time that we offered him the (MHS) position,” Rivera said.
Kerry Minervini, school board chair, echoed Rivera's comments.
"I think there's been a little bit of misunderstanding out in the community ... people think we may not have done our due diligence," she said. "But the intention was that he had withdrawn his application from that position. And once we hired him, they (Rome) came back and started pursuing him."
Eric Holland replaced Keith Ball, who in June was transferred by the board to a central office position after four years at the helm of MHS.
Marco Holland, 44, will take over as interim principal of MHS on Sept. 6. He has more than 20 years of experience in education, according to the school district. Before joining Marietta schools, he served as senior officer of secondary school governance for Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools, overseeing all middle and high schools in that district. He also worked for 16 years as a high school, middle school, and elementary school principal, and spent six years in the U.S. Army Reserves.
"I'm honored for the opportunity to serve as principal of Marietta High School, it has a very rich history of academics, athletics and artistic pursuit of excellence. So I'm excited about joining that tradition. And I love the cultural pride that we display in everything that we do," Marco Holland said in an interview.
Marco Holland holds a bachelor’s and a master's from the University of West Georgia, an educational specialist degree from Jacksonville State University, and is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in educational administration at Liberty University. He has served as principal of three high schools in three different districts — New Manchester High (Douglas County), Banneker High (Fulton County) and Frederick Douglass High (Atlanta Public Schools).
Minervini said the board is committed to a smooth transition, and that Marco Holland is well-equipped for the job.
"He's a fantastic guy, he's very personable. I think the kids are going like him, and I think he's going to take care of our teachers, which is one of the most important things right now," Minervini said.
MHS, the district’s only high school, has about 2,500 students and about 150 teachers. Marietta City Schools has about 8,600 students.
Rome City Schools has about 6,300 students. The terms for Eric Holland's superintendent contract will be finalized in the next few days. Rome Board of Education Chair Jill Fisher, who was present virtually at Wednesday’s meeting, still needs to sign the contract, which is expected to take place Friday.
Marco Holland, an Atlanta native, said he will take a two-pronged approach to leading MHS, working to improve culture and performance.
"We're looking at continuing a culture of connection and positivity, that means continuing to move school in the right direction. And then we will continue to look for opportunities to advance our academic, athletic and achievement in the arts as well. So those three areas are big for us. But culturally, we want to make sure we continue to build on the connection ... and making sure people feel a sense of that value and belonging," Marco Holland said.
Over the past few weeks, Marietta board members have said that superintendents are not excluded from today's competitive labor market.
"I think it's actually going to be probably the best transition that we could have hoped for at this point," Minervini said. I'm disappointed that Dr. (Eric) Holland is leaving, but I also understand why — it's a promotion for him. I wish we would have had him a little bit longer. I understand that the teachers were really happy with him. But I think Mr. (Marco) Holland, is going to be a great fill-in as interim principal."
