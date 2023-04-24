Sebastian lights up any room he visits.
Each day, he collects the attendance folders from the teachers, sits in morning meetings with the 3rd grade and regularly visits classrooms. He’s like a superstar as he makes his way through the hallways of Kemp Elementary School. From the youngest kindergartner to fifth graders wrapping up their last few weeks as elementary students, they all want to give hugs and high-fives to their friend Sebastian. They all love him.
According to school staff, Sebastian has helped other Kemp students change their perception of students with special needs.
“He makes everyone feel good about themselves. Sebastian has helped create a more inclusive culture throughout Kemp because of his unique and outgoing personality and his acceptance and desire to engage with all the students in the building,” explained Kemp Assistant Principal Allison Gurski.
Despite being non-verbal, the Kemp fifth grader successfully builds relationships and communicates in his own language with adults and children. His continuous interactions with everyone in the building are welcomed and accepted by all.
Sebastian makes fellow fifth grader Brielle feel happy and proud to know him. Other fifth graders agree.
“Sebastian helps me feel better when I’m in a bad mood,” revealed Jackson, 5th grade. “He’s always in a good mood.”
Fifth grader Amaya describes Sebastian as compassionate and kind and as someone who takes care of others.
Those who know Sebastian are not surprised when he embraces them in a big bear hug gives high fives, or even a pat on the back to show his affection and encouragement.
Kemp team member Lisa Jacobi has five student volunteers each morning, and spending time with Sebastian is the highlight of their day. The same goes for Sebastian.
Teachers often invite Sebastian to their classrooms to hang out and join their students for special activities. He interacts with his fellow Kemp students while teachers try to include him in their classroom lessons.
“Sebastian brings so many smiles and so much acceptance into our class. He teaches us how to find the joy in everyday activities and embrace who we are as individuals,” explained third-grade teacher Rachel Lake. “His bright smile lights up our classroom, and every morning when we see him, we get excited and ready to embrace the day. He makes Kemp a wonderful place where everyone feels welcome. We love him!”
Lake is not the only Kemp teacher who is glad to know Kemp’s own superstar Sebastian.
“Sebastian has a genuine love for life. He loves everyone, and everyone loves him. He shows our kids that you don’t need to speak the same language to be able to communicate,” revealed Jennifer Mascheri, Kemp’s music teacher.
Thanks to his Kemp teacher, Sebastian has ample opportunities to interact and help throughout the building, bringing smiles to the faces of those he meets along the way. In addition to collecting the attendance folders daily, he has started assisting in the cafeteria by collecting trash and wiping tables.
“Even when he is wiping the tables, the other students are talking to Sebastian and interacting with him all the while he continues to do his job,” Gurski added.
Although Sebastian has only been at Kemp for 2.5 years, his impact has been enormous and will live on after the fifth grader bids farewell for the next step in his educational journey. Next year, Lost Mountain Middle School will benefit from Sebastian’s high fives and bear hugs as he continues positively impacting all the students and staff he meets.
“Sebastian is an amazing kid. He lights up every room he walks into,” praised Kemp STEM teacher Lindsay Elkins. “Every student wants to high-five him, talk to him, and be around him. I’ve never seen a student have such an impact on so many. He melts my heart and makes me smile. Everyone needs a Sebastian in their life.”
